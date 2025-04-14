Quantum solution aims to secure communication using satellites

Today is World Quantum Day -- which probably means that it simultaneously both is and isn't. Seriously though, we're used to hearing dire warnings about how quantum computing threatens encryption and private communication, but of course it can also be part of the solution.

A new alliance between Partisia, a leader in multiparty computation (MPC), Squareroot8, a provider of quantum-safe communication solutions and NuSpace, a company specializing in IoT connectivity services and Satellite-As-A-Service wants to place a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) on a satellite in space.

With advanced cryptography, this partnership aims to deliver a fully quantum-proof solution for using satellite to provide encrypted correlated randomness to perform MPC.

"By integrating quantum-safe cryptography with QRNG-equipped satellites, this partnership delivers a revolutionary solution for secure communication and multiparty computation -- ensuring privacy, efficiency, and quantum-proof security for the future of data processing," says Mark Medum Bundgaard, chief product officer at Partisia.

A Quantum Random Number Generator can create highly secure random keys. A satellite equipped with a QRNG generates a random key and securely sends it to two parties, allowing them to communicate privately using post-quantum cryptography. This setup ensures a quantum-safe encryption method.

Beyond secure communication, the satellite can also preprocess data for MPC. MPC calculations often require specific secret values that must remain private. Instead of generating these values during computation, we can precompute random values and store intermediate results. Later, when real inputs arrive, the preprocessed data speeds up the final calculation.

Using a satellite ensures security because it's difficult to physically access, unlike hardware servers on the ground. It's also efficient as preprocessed computations can be performed weeks in advance, reducing real-time processing delays. It's private as the satellite never sees the actual data -- it only generates random preprocessed values.

"Preprocessing with QRNG-equipped satellites transforms secure computation by drastically reducing processing time, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring quantum-safe security -- leveraging space as the ultimate trusted environment for data privacy and cryptographic advances." says Dr. Goh Koon Tong, chief technologist and co-founder of Squareroot8 Technologies.

This announcement comes on the same day that the UK government has launched at £121 million ($159 million) investment in quantum research as part of it's National Quantum Technologies Programme.

Secretary of State for Science and Technology, Peter Kyle, says, "The UK is home to the second largest community of quantum businesses in the world and this investment means they can go further paving the way for new quantum tools and products that make our lives easier, fuel growth, and help us tackle the great challenges of our era."

Image credit: abidal/depositphotos.com