New watchdog platform designed to protect enterprise AI deployments

As enterprises turn to increasingly sophisticated AI applications and agentic AI workflows, the large cloud footprint required to support such complex systems has become critically difficult to secure.

To address this issue Operant AI is launching AI Gatekeeper, a runtime defense platform designed to block rogue AI agents, LLM poisoning, and data leakage wherever AI apps are deployed, securing live AI applications end-to-end beyond Kubernetes and the edge.

"The AI that we are now securing is a completely new beast compared to even two years ago," says Vrajesh Bhavsar, Operant AI's CEO and co-founder. "From RAG applications to AI agents to AI inference systems that operate at a completely new scale, AI can't be secured in isolation. That is why I'm so proud that AI Gatekeeper can bring Operant's unique defensive capabilities to everywhere customers are deploying AI, whether it's on Kubernetes or a private cloud, or both, alongside critical new capabilities for protecting sensitive data and the rest of the application environment from the new attack surface that is being fueled by rapid agentic AI adoption."

Capabilities include runtime protection across public, private and hybrid cloud platforms, along with live comprehensive catalogs of all AI workloads, AI agents, tools, models, and all AI platforms that automatically update with the use of AI in an organization.

Cohesive AI security graphs map and flag highest risk data flows between AI workloads, agents, and AI APIs across all platforms on which they operate. AI Gatekeeper also addresses supply chain risks for AI agents, with mapping of trust scores and boundaries. There's unauthenticated and unauthorized AI agent detection and defense with blocking capabilities, along with least privilege runtime execution and least permissioned trust boundaries for AI agents.

"We are seeing three trends happening right now: First, incredibly fast deployment of AI models and AI Agents for novel use cases; second, adoption of new platforms beyond the traditional cloud providers; and lastly, the requirements and responsibilities for security, infrastructure, data infosec and AI converging," says Raj Yavatkar, CTO of Juniper Networks. "Operant has built an incredible solution that helps teams protect their most business-critical transformations, while AI Gatekeeper makes it possible for AI-native teams to innovate securely at a completely new pace."

You can find out more and request a demo on the Operant site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com