Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-forty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The Windows 11 Snipping Tool is getting improved OCR support. The functionality is now available directly via a button or the shortcut Shift-Windows-T. You had to take a screenshot first previously to extract text from it.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

QuickLook

Quicklook is a file preview tool for Windows that displays a preview of a file, e.g., a document or image, when you press the Space-key on the keyboard. It supports a wide range of file types and is often quicker than opening files in their designated apps.

Selen UI

Selen UI is an open source desktop environment for Windows that gives users control over menus, icons and other elements on the desktop. It features several apps, including a windows manager to display multiple windows at the same time and a music player.

Uninstalr

The free program uninstaller for Windows supports batch removals and leftover scans. The latest version improves the speed of the uninstallation, adds a removal log, and option to skip "some analysis types" when scanning for leftovers on the system.

