President Donald Trump’s tariffs are killing cheap handheld emulators as Anbernic suspends China shipments

Well, folks, it could be GAME OVER when it comes to scoring affordable handheld emulators from overseas. You see, Anbernic (a wildly popular manufacturer amongst retro gaming enthusiasts) has announced it will no longer ship products from China to the United States -- effective immediately. The company cites recent changes in American trade policy, which conveniently lines up with President Donald Trump’s renewed push for aggressive tariffs on Chinese imports.

For now, Anbernic is urging customers in the U.S. to buy only from its domestic warehouse, which isn’t yet affected by these tariffs. But the selection may be limited, and pricing could shift as inventory tightens. This is a clear warning for gamers who’ve grown used to budget-friendly devices packed with retro gaming power.

As you can see, Trump’s trade war is in full force, and handheld emulation devices are now collateral damage. For years, companies like Anbernic prospered by offering powerful, customizable consoles at prices that mainstream brands couldn’t touch. Now, with rising import costs and blocked supply chains, that era may be coming to an end -- at least for American buyers.

If you’re in the U.S. and thinking about diving into retro gaming, you may want to act fast or prepare to pay much more. President Trump’s economic plan may be patriotic in theory, but in practice, it’s pricing out the very tools hobbyists use to relive the classics.

