Roku reveals its own battery-powered smart home cameras with TV integration

Roku is going in a new direction with its latest smart home products, stepping away from the rebadged Wyze cameras it offered in the past. This time, the company is rolling out security cameras designed entirely in-house. The new Roku Battery Camera and Roku Battery Camera Plus promise easier installation, longer battery life, and deep integration with the Roku ecosystem.

These weather-resistant cameras are built to work indoors or outdoors, and because they run on rechargeable batteries, there’s no need to mess around with power cables. Roku also plans to offer a solar panel accessory, giving users the option to keep the batteries topped off without manual charging. According to the company, the standard Battery Camera can last up to six months per charge, while the Plus model could go as long as two years before needing to be recharged.

Video quality should be solid across both models, thanks to 1080p HD resolution and color night vision support. That means users can expect clear footage even in low-light conditions. Motion detection and alerts help ensure that homeowners stay informed about what’s happening on their property, whether it’s a delivery arriving or a raccoon snooping around the trash.

One of the coolest features is how well these cameras play with Roku’s existing products. If you already own a Roku TV or streaming device, you’ll be able to view your camera feeds right on the big screen. There’s even a Picture-in-Picture option, so you can keep an eye on your front door while still watching your favorite show or the big game.

Roku seems to be strongly focusing on the user experience with this launch. The setup process is guided through the Roku Smart Home mobile app, and if things get tricky, live customer support is available. But the company claims most users will find the installation straightforward enough on their own.

While pricing hasn’t been shared yet, Roku says these new cameras and the optional solar panel will be hitting the market in the coming months. And with the move away from relying on third-party hardware, it seemingly signals that Roku is serious about building out its smart home portfolio with devices it can truly call its own.

So, what do you think about Roku finally offering cameras of its own design? Does the TV integration make these more appealing, or are there still better options out there for securing your home? Let me know in the comments below.