76 percent of enterprises make decisions without consulting data because it's too hard to access

A new report finds that 76 percent of enterprises admit they've made business decisions without consulting available data because it was too difficult to access, creating a concerning gap between data availability and data-driven decision-making.

The report from Sisense with research firm UserEvidence shows that although 81 percent of organizations believe they have good or full control of their data, 64 percent acknowledge that they can't reliably access it for decision-making.

Analytics-related bottlenecks have delayed product releases for 56 percent of organizations in the past year. 46 percent report that three to five potential product innovations were delayed or abandoned due to analytics integration challenges. AI initiatives are affected too, 66 percent have identified AI use cases that remain unimplemented due to integration challenges (32 percent), cost concerns (24 percent), or data quality issues (21 percent).

While 78 percent of professionals say they lose up to half their workday to digital friction, 80 percent now see invisible, embedded analytics as critical to their organization's future success.

"While companies have invested millions in data infrastructure, they're now recognizing that value isn't created by having data -- it's created when insights are seamlessly available at the decision point," says Andrew Loomis, Sr. director of global field services at Sisense. "The more people have to find the insights, the less likely they are to succeed. Embedded analytics should be as effortless as checking your phone's battery -- when it's low, you get an alert. The same should be true for your business: decision-makers need timely notifications when something needs attention, not hope they can find it during their next business review."

When it comes too addressing the issue 80 percent say invisible or ambient analytics will be very important or critical to their organization's future. 70 percent believe no-code analytics development is essential for business growth, and 77 percent consider white-label analytics capabilities critical for maintaining brand experience.

Asked what they would focus on if analytics were seamlessly integrated, organizations identify improving customer service (30 percent), developing new products (27 percent), and pursuing strategic initiatives (23 percent)

The full report is available from the Sisense site.

Image credit: zestmarina/depositphotos.com

