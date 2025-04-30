Fanatics Sportsbook outage in New York sparks outrage and raises sabotage concerns

If you were hoping to place a bet tonight through Fanatics Sportsbook, you’re out of luck. The company says a fiber optic cable was cut, which has knocked out service for users across New York. Deposits, withdrawals, and cash outs are completely offline, and new bets can’t be placed either.

As someone who had a wager ready for tonight’s Mets game, I’m pretty ticked off. It’s one thing for an app to crash -- it’s another for an entire fiber line to suddenly go down without warning! Seriously, folks, that’s insanity. Fanatics says it’s working to fix the issue and that any bets placed before the outage will still be settled.

But here’s where it gets weird: no one has said how the cable was cut. Could it have been an accident? Sure. But with money on the line and sports betting booming in New York, you have to wonder -- was this sabotage? Whether it’s a competitor playing dirty or someone targeting the infrastructure intentionally, this kind of disruption doesn’t happen every day by coincidence.

Fanatics hasn’t shared any details beyond the usual vague statement. There’s no timeline for a fix either. Right now, New York bettors are locked out, missing opportunities, and left with more questions than answers.

