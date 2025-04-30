New MCP server uses AI to help enterprises secure SaaS

Organizations are often using 50 or more different security tools and, even with the help of AI, they need to manually interact with each when investigating cybersecurity incidents.

A new SaaS security Model Context Protocol (MCP) server launched by AppOmni at this week's RSA Conference is designed to let security teams spend less time investigating incidents and more time taking action to fix them.

"The cyber threat landscape is complex, and for good security coverage, large organizations use upwards of 50+ different specialized security tools," says Melissa Ruzzi, director of AI at AppOmni. "Integration of security tools is not just beneficial, it's imperative for achieving holistic visibility and coordinated security decisions. The proper way to get the full benefit of integration is to go beyond ineffective data sharing to get investigative insights by integrating business logic. This approach overcomes the challenge of analysts and investigative tools requiring SaaS domain expertise to interpret raw SaaS configuration and activity data."

The AppOmni MCP server provides deep insights into SaaS identities, security posture, data exposures, and user behaviors to enable unparalleled threat investigations and analysis across the SaaS domain using agentic AI.

It integrates with other security tools so organizations can gain a holistic view that simplifies security operations and results in more targeted and faster remediation actions. This holistic view, which includes SaaS security posture management, enables coordinated security decisions to be made.

You can find out more and request a demo on the AppOmni site.

Image credit: Jakub Jirsak/Dreamstime.com

