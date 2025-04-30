openSUSE Leap 16 Beta is here with Wayland and a modern Linux foundation

Exciting news, folks -- the openSUSE developers have announced that Leap 16.0 Beta is now available for testing (download here). It’s based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 16 and SUSE Linux Framework One (previously known as ALP). This version keeps the familiar openSUSE structure while adopting a more modern foundation.

A release candidate is expected in July, and the final version is scheduled for October. This beta should offer a clear look at what the community can expect when Leap 16.0 officially launches later this year. Notably, the Agama installer is now the default, replacing the older YaST-based setup.

Wayland is expected to be the only display protocol moving forward. While a few Xorg pieces are still included for compatibility, the shift is clear. SysV init has been removed entirely. The YaST stack has also been retired from Leap, making way for new tools.

Cockpit now handles system management, and Myrlyn replaces the YaST Software GUI. YaST is still available in Tumbleweed but is no longer being developed. The source code is on GitHub for anyone interested in maintaining it.

Leap 16.0 only works on hardware that supports x86_64-v2. That means some older machines are no longer supported. It’s a stricter requirement, but it allows for a more consistent and optimized system. Understandably, users with excluded hardware will feel slighted.

Notable packages include Linux kernel 6.12, GNOME 48.0, KDE Plasma 6.3.4, and GIMP 3.0. The final release is expected to ship with GNOME 48.1 and Plasma 6.4.0. RPM 4.20 will also be included once ready. AppArmor 4.1 is in this release, and GNU Health 5.5 should be available by June.

By default, SELinux is now the primary security system. However, AppArmor remains available and supported, giving users a choice. For Steam gamers, some extra configuration may be required until SELinux-specific gaming policies are finalized.

openSUSE has also made changes to how repositories work. The new openSUSE-repos package introduces RIS-based repo handling. Repositories are now split per architecture, which results in smaller metadata and quicker refresh times. Zypper now supports parallel downloads in beta form, speeding up installs and updates. This feature is expected to be stable by final release.

Thankfully, Leap 16.0 doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. It simply builds on what already works and makes smart changes where needed. With a cleaner base, modern defaults, and updated tooling, it’s looking to be a strong release for Linux users who value reliability and performance.