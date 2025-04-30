Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch adds fingerprint security and smarter automation to ADT+

ADT is one of the most trusted names in home security, but the company is not resting on its laurels. You see, in partnership with Yale and the Z-Wave Alliance, ADT has launched a new smart lock designed to make home protection faster, smarter, and more seamless.

The product is called the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave. It’s the first Z-Wave 800 Series smart lock to feature fingerprint access. Even more impressive, it’s the first lock to use the new Z-Wave User Credential Command Class.

That means you can now unlock your door and disarm your ADT+ system (or lock up and rearm it) using nothing but your fingerprint. No code. No phone. Just a simple touch.

Beyond biometrics, this lock supports several other ways to get in. You can still use a traditional key, punch in a keypad code, or control access through the ADT+ app. It also works with ADT’s Trusted Neighbor Auto Unlock feature.

What really makes this lock stand out is its deep integration with ADT+. It doesn’t just talk to your security system -- it becomes part of it. Locking the door can arm your system. Unlocking it can disarm everything. It removes extra steps and simplifies how you secure your home.

ADT+ is also getting a major upgrade to match the new hardware. The latest version of the app (ADT+ 3.6) introduces a feature called Home | Away. It uses geofencing to detect when all registered devices have left the house.

When that happens, the system automatically flips into Away mode. This can trigger actions like locking doors, turning off lights, and arming the alarm system. If someone returns home, the system can switch back to Home mode just as easily.

You can also see real-time occupancy status right from the dashboard. ADT will even notify you if the system is left unarmed while the house is empty. That’s especially useful for anyone who forgets to arm their system on the way out.

The Home | Away feature also gives ADT agents more information during alarm events -- assuming you’re using professional monitoring. The app can help responders know whether someone might actually be home.

The new lock also improves ADT’s Trusted Neighbor program. Neighbors or helpers can now enter using just their fingerprint. That means no more handing out access codes or relying on phones. It’s secure, fast, and convenient.

And yes, ADT is giving its app a bit of a facelift too. A new navigation bar has been added. Menus are easier to access. The updated layout makes the app more user-friendly, especially for common tasks.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch with Z-Wave 800 Series is available now for $279.99 at ADT.com. Buyers can choose professional installation or go the DIY route with ADT+ Self Setup. Meanwhile, the redesigned ADT+ app is live now on both iOS and Android.