Research confirms consumers are turning to passkeys to protect their accounts

As you'll already know, today is World Passkey Day and the FIDO Alliance has released an independent study of over 1,300 consumers across the US, UK, China, South Korea, and Japan to understand how passkey usage and consumer attitudes towards authentication have evolved.

The results are encouraging, they find 74 percent of consumers are aware of passkeys and 69 percent have enabled passkeys on at least one of their accounts.

Among those who have used passkeys, 38 percent report enabling them whenever possible. More than half of consumers now believe passkeys are both more secure (53 percent) and more convenient (54 percent) than passwords.

This increase in passkey adoption is likely driven by the shortcomings of passwords. Last year, over 35 percent of people had at least one of their accounts compromised due to password vulnerabilities. In addition, 47 percent of consumers will abandon purchases if they have forgotten their password for that particular account.

To further encourage organizations to embrace the shift to passkeys, the FIDO Alliance has also launched the Passkey Pledge, a voluntary pledge for online service providers and authentication product and service vendors committed to embracing passkeys.

"The establishment and growth of World Passkey Day reflects the fact that organizations of all shapes and sizes are taking action upon the imperative to move away from relying on passwords and other legacy authentication methods that have led to decades of data breaches, account takeovers and user frustration, which imperil the very foundations of our connected society," says Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance. "We're thrilled by the fact that over 100 organizations around the world signed our Passkey Pledge, and we are pleased to support the market in their march towards passkeys through a variety of freely available assets, including our market-leading Passkey Central resource center."

The full report is available from the FIDO Alliance site.

Image credit: Tanit Boonruen/Dreamstime.com