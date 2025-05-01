Xbox prices just jumped worldwide and Trump might (partly) be the reason why

As of today, May 1, Xbox fans are seeing higher prices across the board -- on consoles, controllers, and even some first-party games. You see, Microsoft has quietly rolled out changes with little warning, pointing to “market conditions” and “rising development costs.” And while President Donald Trump’s recently revived tariffs on Chinese imports seem like a likely factor, the story may be more complicated.

The price jump isn’t limited to the United States. Microsoft confirmed that its updated pricing is being rolled out globally, impacting Europe, Australia, and other regions as well. That global reach means Trump can’t be fully blamed for the change. Still, given that much of the hardware is manufactured in China, it’s hard to ignore the potential ripple effect of new U.S. trade policies.

Consoles like the Xbox Series S and X are now more expensive, starting at $380 and $550, respectively, including the newer 1TB model and the special edition 2TB Galaxy Black. Controllers aren’t spared either -- whether it’s the standard wireless option or the premium Elite Series 2, you’re paying more. In the U.S. and Canada, even headsets are now pricier, though Microsoft says some adaptive controllers will remain the same price.

Game pricing is also sadly taking a hit. Starting this holiday season, Microsoft says select first-party titles will launch at $79.99. That applies to both physical and digital copies. The company is quick to promote Xbox Play Anywhere (its buy-once-play-anywhere feature) but that won’t do much to soothe sticker shock.

Microsoft insists it made these decisions after “careful consideration,” claiming the moves are necessary to keep pace with increasing development demands. It also points to its mission of offering “more ways to play across any screen.” That’s great marketing, but it doesn’t change the fact that the cost of enjoying Xbox is now higher.

While Trump’s tariffs may have lit the fuse, Microsoft’s global pricing hike suggests other pressures are also in play. Whether it’s inflation, supply chain issues, or just an industry-wide trend toward charging more, players are footing the bill.

