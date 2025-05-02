More bad news for the gaming community. Following the unfortunate Xbox price increases, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will now launch on May 26, 2026. Yes, folks, that’s about a year later than many had hoped. The update came directly from the developer, which explained that the delay is necessary to ensure the game meets the quality standards fans expect. After more than a decade since GTA V, it’s a very tough pill to swallow.

Reactions online have been quite intense. Some gamers genuinely seem distraught, venting their disappointment across forums and social media platforms. It’s the kind of news that hits hard, especially when a title has been hyped for so long. One could almost imagine grown men screaming in agony from their moms’ basements -- figuratively, of course. At least I hope it’s figurative.

Interestingly, this delay has sparked some speculation about whether external factors might be playing a role. Could economic instability from Trump tariffs be affecting development timelines or international logistics? Rockstar hasn’t addressed anything beyond needing more time, but in today’s global market, it’s fair to ask if there’s more to the story.

Whatever the reason, it’s official: Grand Theft Auto VI won’t arrive until spring 2026. That’s a long wait, and some fans may need the weekend just to process it. If the online mood is any indication, a few won’t be picking up a controller at all.