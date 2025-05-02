Grand Theft Auto VI delayed and some gamers seem genuinely distraught

No Comments

More bad news for the gaming community. Following the unfortunate Xbox price increases, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will now launch on May 26, 2026. Yes, folks, that’s about a year later than many had hoped. The update came directly from the developer, which explained that the delay is necessary to ensure the game meets the quality standards fans expect. After more than a decade since GTA V, it’s a very tough pill to swallow.

Reactions online have been quite intense. Some gamers genuinely seem distraught, venting their disappointment across forums and social media platforms. It’s the kind of news that hits hard, especially when a title has been hyped for so long. One could almost imagine grown men screaming in agony from their moms’ basements -- figuratively, of course. At least I hope it’s figurative.

Interestingly, this delay has sparked some speculation about whether external factors might be playing a role. Could economic instability from Trump tariffs be affecting development timelines or international logistics? Rockstar hasn’t addressed anything beyond needing more time, but in today’s global market, it’s fair to ask if there’s more to the story.

Whatever the reason, it’s official: Grand Theft Auto VI won’t arrive until spring 2026. That’s a long wait, and some fans may need the weekend just to process it. If the online mood is any indication, a few won’t be picking up a controller at all.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Grand Theft Auto VI delayed and some gamers seem genuinely distraught

Someone tried to activate every version of Microsoft Windows using ChatGPT -- Here's what happened

The new path to CTO: When every job is a tech job

Mid-market business and IT leaders disagree on AI opportunities

Best Windows apps this week

Ransomware attacks against government agencies on the rise

Combating misinformation with AI document management [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Linux Mint Debian Edition 7 gets OEM support -- does that signal the impending death of Ubuntu-based Mint?

57 Comments

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

17 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

12 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

10 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5055523 update to fix a glut of Windows 11 problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.