Trump kicks the TikTok ban can down the road yet again

President Trump has made much of wanting to ban TikTok from operating in the US. In fact, he’s talked about it so much, and -- initially, at least -- with such passion, that you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was one of his top priorities.

But having already delayed the implementation of a ban twice, Trump has now indicated that he’d be willing to do so again. And the reason for doing so is just hilarious.

The ban on TikTok is due to be implemented on June 19, unless owner ByteDance agrees to sell US operations to a US-based company. But this weekend, in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" with Kristen Welker, Trump indicated that he’s more than willing to grant a further extension.

As reported by Axios, he explains this flexibility saying:

Perhaps I shouldn't say this, but I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok.

While TikTok was very briefly banned in the US, Trump has shown time and time again that the hardline stance he expressed during his first term isn’t quite as hardline as he first suggested. Banning, buying, doing a deal -- the outcome will be whatever Trump feels curries him the most favor with the people he wants to impress at the moment he makes that decision.

Image credit: Yalcinsonat / Dreamstime.com