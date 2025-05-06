A third of employees keep their AI use secret

A new survey finds that 32 percent of employees who use GenAI tools at work say they're keeping it a secret from their employer.

The research from Ivanti finds that some use discretion when using AI because they like the 'secret advantage' it offers (36 percent); others because they worry their job may be cut (30 percent); and 27 percent have AI-fueled imposter syndrome, saying they don’t want people to question their ability.

More employees admit to using GenAI at work in 2025 (42 percent) compared to 2024 (26 percent), despite concerns expressed about GenAI's impact on job security.

Amid economic turbulence, a stagnating job market, return-to-office mandates, and fewer opportunities to climb the corporate career ladder, the Ivanti report finds that a significant number of employees are feeling heightened concerns around the use of technology to enhance productivity, as well as job dissatisfaction and a lack of motivation at work.

"Ivanti's research shows that employees continue to want greater autonomy over their work lives and AI solutions that help them do their best work," says Brooke Johnson, Ivanti chief legal counsel and SVP of HR and security. "To address this, organizations should consider building a sustainable AI governance model, prioritizing transparency and tackling the complex challenge of AI-fueled imposter syndrome through reinvention. Employers who fail to approach innovation with empathy and provide employees with autonomy run the risk of losing valuable staff and negatively impacting employee productivity."

While AI can aid in simplifying technology, it can also add to the complexity. 46 percent of IT professionals report a rise in ticket volume due to new software deployments, which adds to the complexity, risk and technical debt, and can hinder innovation.

The report also finds that although 83 percent of IT professionals view flexible work as high-value or essential, only 25 percent say their current job is highly flexible and 64 percent say they're feeling pressure from employers to come back to the office.

Both Gen Z (54 percent) and millennials (53 percent) say they would consider quitting in exchange for workplace flexibility. Nearly half of office workers (48 percent) claim that when their employer is inflexible about their schedule, it's a sign they don't value them or their work.

The full report is available from the Ivanti site.

Image credit: Bowie15/Dreamstime.com