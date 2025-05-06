SiriusXM and FOX Nation team up for new streaming bundle

SiriusXM and FOX Nation are teaming up for an exciting new streaming deal that might catch the eye of folks who want more bang for their buck. You see, starting today, subscribers can get both services together here for just $11.99 a month. According to the companies, that’s a saving of about 33 percent.

With this new plan, customers get SiriusXM’s “All Access (App Only)” and everything FOX Nation has to offer. That means ad-free music channels, live sports, political talk, comedy, faith-based programming, and even FOX News simulcasts are all part of the package. FOX Nation brings in its original content, too, including titles like Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner, and Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?

Let’s face it, folks, there’s a good chance this is less about consumer value and more about survival in a streaming market where everyone’s fighting for attention. Neither FOX Nation nor SiriusXM is leading the pack when it comes to subscriber numbers, so bundling up may be more about necessity than innovation.

That said, if you’re already using one of these services, adding the other at a discounted price might make sense. Just be sure you actually want what’s being offered -- and not just signing up because it’s cheap.

