Uber Eats partners with Family Dollar to deliver affordable household essentials

Uber Eats is partnering with Family Dollar, adding thousands of new shopping options to the app. In the current uncertain economy, this could end up being a pretty big deal for folks trying to stretch their money.

With over 5,000 Family Dollar stores now available through Uber Eats, users can shop for basic items like toilet paper, canned food, snacks, laundry detergent, toothpaste, and more. And yes, it all gets delivered to your door just like a dinner order. Whether you’re in a city apartment or a small-town neighborhood, you no longer need to trek out for the basics.

There’s a launch deal, too: use code FAMILY40 and you’ll get 40 percent off orders over $30 (up to $25 off). Not bad. Uber One members get extra perks, like free delivery on eligible stuff. Basically, if you already use Uber Eats, this makes it a lot more useful.

Family Dollar has always been about keeping prices low. That’s kind of the whole point of the place. It’s a store that serves a lot of places big chains tend to skip over. Now, thanks to this move, it’s even easier for people (especially in underserved communities) to shop for what they need. It could be a godsend for those without access to transportation.

If you want to give it a try, just open up Uber Eats. Tap the “Retail” or “Convenience” section, search for Family Dollar, and add stuff to your cart. You pick a delivery time, check out, and track it like you would with takeout. Super simple.