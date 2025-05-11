Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

President Trump just pulled off what might be one of the biggest wins of his second term, and it could have major implications for the tech world. After some high-stakes negotiations in Geneva, the United States and China have struck a trade deal that could reshape the global electronics industry. While the full details should be revealed tomorrow, what we know today already has industry insiders buzzing.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer both confirmed that meaningful progress was made, thanks in part to the productive setting provided by the Swiss. But let’s not kid ourselves; this deal wasn’t born in the Alps.

This deal was clearly the result of a long-term strategy from President Trump, who took a lot of heat early on for slapping tariffs on Chinese goods and declaring a national emergency over the country’s enormous $1.2 trillion trade deficit. At the time, critics called it reckless. Now, it looks more like Donald Trump was playing chess while others were busy playing Chinese checkers.

For the tech industry, this could be huge. With tariffs possibly being reduced or eliminated on electronics and components, companies like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and Dell may finally see some relief. That could mean smoother production, cheaper parts, and maybe even more competitive pricing for laptops, smartphones, and other gadgets. Chipmakers like Qualcomm and Broadcom, who rely heavily on Chinese factories and suppliers, could also benefit from fewer restrictions and lower costs.

It’s also possible this opens the door for a more aggressive return of Chinese smartphone brands to the U.S. market -- brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and even Huawei. Whether national security politics allows that to happen is another story, but the trade pathways could be there now in a way they haven’t been for years. I won’t hold my breath on this one, however.

Look, folks, this was always about forcing China to the table and coming away with terms that could finally start to correct the trade imbalance. Trump said he would get tough on China. Now it looks like he did just that. The rest of the world will get the full picture tomorrow, but for now, it sure seems like the U.S. president just changed the game.