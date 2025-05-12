Kingston Fury Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 SSD pushes performance with up to 14800MB/s read speeds

Today, Kingston launches its new Fury Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe solid state drive. This high-speed SSD is designed to eliminate bottlenecks with some of the fastest read and write speeds currently available to consumers. Seriously, folks, this drive is insanely fast.

The drive is powered by a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller and paired with 3D TLC NAND and low-power DDR4 DRAM cache. The Fury Renegade G5 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s and write speeds up to 14,000MB/s. Random performance is equally impressive, with up to 2.2 million IOPS for both reads and writes depending on the capacity.

The drive is offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes, all using the common M.2 2280 form factor. It’s designed with a 12-layer PCB to improve signal integrity and features an advanced power management system, including a dedicated Buck IC to ensure stable power draw under load. Despite its speed, power consumption remains efficient, helping keep temperatures in check during extended use.

With support for DirectStorage, this drive is well-suited for systems that prioritize high-speed asset loading, such as gaming rigs and creative workstations. Its endurance ratings range from 1.0PB to 4.0PB written, depending on the capacity.

The Kingston Fury Renegade G5 is available now through Amazon here, with pricing starting at $203.99. Kingston backs it with a five-year limited warranty and access to technical support.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.