Kingston Fury Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 SSD pushes performance with up to 14800MB/s read speeds

No Comments

Today, Kingston launches its new Fury Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe solid state drive. This high-speed SSD is designed to eliminate bottlenecks with some of the fastest read and write speeds currently available to consumers. Seriously, folks, this drive is insanely fast.

The drive is powered by a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller and paired with 3D TLC NAND and low-power DDR4 DRAM cache. The Fury Renegade G5 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s and write speeds up to 14,000MB/s. Random performance is equally impressive, with up to 2.2 million IOPS for both reads and writes depending on the capacity.

The drive is offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes, all using the common M.2 2280 form factor. It’s designed with a 12-layer PCB to improve signal integrity and features an advanced power management system, including a dedicated Buck IC to ensure stable power draw under load. Despite its speed, power consumption remains efficient, helping keep temperatures in check during extended use.

With support for DirectStorage, this drive is well-suited for systems that prioritize high-speed asset loading, such as gaming rigs and creative workstations. Its endurance ratings range from 1.0PB to 4.0PB written, depending on the capacity.

The Kingston Fury Renegade G5 is available now through Amazon here, with pricing starting at $203.99. Kingston backs it with a five-year limited warranty and access to technical support.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kingston Fury Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 SSD pushes performance with up to 14800MB/s read speeds

How ransomware became big business

Microsoft continues to foist Copilot on Windows 11 users by adding it to the context menu

AI agents -- how do you get from raw data to meaningful action? [Q&A]

Microsoft is boosting privacy in Teams after the death of Skype

Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

57 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

21 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.