Microsoft is boosting privacy in Teams after the death of Skype

With the shutdown of Skype, attention now turns to Microsoft Teams -- something that is true both for ex-Skype users and the company behind the two communication platforms. With Teams now seeing an influx of newcomers, there has never been a better time for Microsoft to show that it is serious about the Skype replacement.

And an upcoming feature will prevent meeting participants from capturing screenshots. This is privacy feature is set to debut in the coming weeks and will be welcomed by businesses.

Microsoft describes the feature as being part of “extended meeting protection”, and it is currently undergoing development and, presumably, internal testing. But it won't be long before this is made available to all users of Microsoft Teams, with a rollout scheduled to start in July.

The good news that that the screen capture block feature will be rolled out on a global scale and will be available on all platforms.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, Microsoft says:

To address the issue of unauthorized screen captures during meetings, the Prevent Screen Capture feature ensures that if a user attempts to take a screen capture, the meeting window will turn black, thereby protecting sensitive information. This feature will be available on Teams desktop applications (both Windows and Mac) and Teams mobile applications (both iOS and Android). For users joining from unsupported platforms, they will be placed in audio-only mode to maintain the integrity of the meeting's content.

This is very similar to the privacy and security options available on other platforms, including WhatsApp.

Image credit: Adrian Vidal / Dreamstime.com