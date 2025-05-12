TCL K32 brings Android 15 and 5G to Metro by T-Mobile for under 100 dollars

If you’re looking for a new Android smartphone and don’t want to break the bank, TCL might have just the thing you need. You see, the company has released its new K32 smartphone, and it’s already available from Metro by T-Mobile here. Impressively, it costs less than 100 bucks and still manages to bring 5G speeds and Android 15 to the table. Wow!

The K32 features a roomy 6.75-inch HD+ NXTVISION display, which means you get decent visuals for things like YouTube, social media, and video chats. It isn’t going to rival a flagship phone, of course, but for this price point, it’s pretty impressive. Around back, there’s a 13MP hybrid camera that handles casual photos, while the front-facing 5MP shooter should be fine for selfies and video calls.

Inside the phone is a Qualcomm octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s not a beast, but it should get the job done for most basic tasks. Having Android 15 right out of the box is a nice touch too -- especially when some budget phones are still shipping with older versions.

As far as battery life goes, TCL packed in a 5010mAh unit, which should be more than enough to keep you going through the day. There’s also face unlock and a fingerprint reader, which adds a bit of security and convenience. TCL includes its own Smart Manager and Battery Saver features too, which help keep things running smoothly without draining your battery too quickly.

This phone isn’t trying to be fancy, folks. Look, it’s just trying to be practical. And quite frankly, for under 100 dollars, it certainly hits that mark. The TCL K32 is available now from Metro by T-Mobile, and it could be worth a look if you’re after 5G and Android 15 without spending a fortune.