Apple shows love for disabled users with accessibility upgrades across all devices

Apple is expanding its accessibility efforts in a very big way. You see, the company just announced a collection of new accessibility features coming later this year, and they’re designed to improve the experience for handicapped users across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro.

One of the most interesting changes is the launch of Accessibility Nutrition Labels on the App Store. These new labels will give users key details about an app’s accessibility features before downloading. That includes VoiceOver support, color contrast, captions, and more.

Eric Bridges, president and CEO of the American Foundation for the Blind, said consumers “deserve to know if a product or service will be accessible to them from the very start.” He praised Apple for giving people with disabilities more confidence when exploring apps.

Apple is also introducing a new Magnifier app for Mac. This tool lets users zoom in on real-world objects using connected cameras, including iPhone via Continuity Camera. Brightness, contrast, and filters can all be customized. You can even save different views for future use.

This new Magnifier ties into Accessibility Reader, which transforms real-world text into a clean, legible format. It works across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS.

Braille Access is another big addition. This turns Apple devices into powerful braille note takers. Users can open apps using braille input, take notes, read BRF files, and even do math using Nemeth Braille. Live Captions are also supported on braille displays for real-time conversation transcription.

Accessibility Reader gives users with low vision or dyslexia new ways to read. Font, color, spacing, and spoken text settings are all customizable. It can be launched from within any app or directly from the new Magnifier.

Apple Watch is getting Live Captions. When paired with an iPhone running a Live Listen session, captions will appear directly on the watch. Users can control sessions remotely without touching their phone.

Apple Vision Pro will gain powerful updates to Zoom. Users will be able to magnify not only the interface, but their actual surroundings. Live Recognition will use machine learning to describe what’s nearby or read documents out loud. A new API will let apps offer live visual interpretation.

Background Sounds is now easier to personalize. Users can set timers, tweak EQ settings, and create automations. This is especially helpful for users with tinnitus or sensory challenges.

Personal Voice is faster now, creating a synthetic voice in under a minute. It only needs 10 recorded phrases. The feature will also support Spanish (Mexico) for the first time.

Vehicle Motion Cues are coming to the Mac. Eye Tracking will now support dwell and switch input. A new keyboard dwell timer and QuickPath support should improve typing on iPhone and Vision Pro.

Head Tracking lets users control their devices with subtle head movements. And for users with severe mobility issues, Apple is adding support for Brain Computer Interfaces through Switch Control.

CarPlay is being updated too. Drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing will now get alerts for sirens, car horns, or even a baby crying. Large Text mode is also coming.

A new shortcut called “Hold That Thought” lets users quickly capture ideas. “Share Accessibility Settings” lets people temporarily transfer their settings to another device.

Apple is promoting these changes in its stores and apps. Special tables in retail stores will spotlight accessibility tools. Apple Music is releasing haptic playlists for deaf and hard of hearing users. Fitness+ features a new dance workout with wheelchair dancer Chelsie Hill.

On Apple TV+, the new documentary Deaf President Now! tells the story of a student protest that changed history. The App Store is featuring developers like Klemens Strasser, who builds apps with accessibility in mind.

All of these features are expected later this year. Apple is betting that thoughtful design and machine learning can bring its devices to even more people.