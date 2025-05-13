AppSec is critical to software purchasing decisions

No Comments
Data Security

A new survey of 200 chief information security officers (CISOs) from across diverse industries and regions finds that 49 percent of CISOs say buyers now factor application security (AppSec) into their purchasing decisions.

The study from Checkmarx shows 24 percent say that application security is 'always' a factor in those decisions. This trend is most pronounced in Europe, where 58 percent of respondents report that security is always a factor, compared to 33 percent in the Asia Pacific region and only eight percent in North America.

"We're witnessing a pivotal change: AppSec is now a competitive differentiator, a budget priority and a boardroom issue," says Checkmarx chief product officer Jonathan Rende. "As development teams take greater ownership, CISOs must focus on governance, strategy and collaboration to keep security outcomes on track."

The study also finds that decision-making is becoming increasingly decentralized, with development teams more often influencing security practices and even owning budget authority. In organizations developing software-based products responsibility is split, 50 percent of organizations assign security responsibility to CISOs while 43 percent move security oversight to development teams. In addition 56 percent of organizations say that most of their development teams are fully integrated with AppSec programs.

Rende adds, "As security responsibility migrates toward development teams, so does the funding. That's why CISOs today need to lead with influence, creating guardrails, not roadblocks."

While 62 percent of CISOs report AppSec metrics to their board, most focus solely on vulnerability counts, with only 25 percent tying those risks to business outcomes like brand reputation or regulatory exposure. This disconnect underscores the need for CISOs to frame security in terms of business risk.

You can get the full report from the Checkmarx site.

Image credit: Ahmadrizal7373/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Plugable UD-7400PD dock supports up to five displays

Digital accessibility a priority ahead of new European law

Finally a controller for women: PowerA releases floral Night Blossom for Xbox

Apple shows love for disabled users with accessibility upgrades across all devices

AppSec is critical to software purchasing decisions

Ransomware attacks up over 120 percent in two years

Security awareness training programs fall short of business needs

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

57 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

22 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

21 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Here’s why I reserved the affordable and customizable Slate electric pickup truck

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.