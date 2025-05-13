ESPN finally ditches cable with new $30 streaming plan launching this fall

Wow… it’s actually happening. ESPN has officially announced that, for the first time ever, fans will be able to subscribe directly to its full lineup of live sports and studio shows. In other words, there will be no cable or satellite provider required! The direct-to-consumer service is simply being called “ESPN,” and honestly, I’m pretty excited about it. That said, the pricing might make some fans do a double take.

Currently slated to launch in early fall, the new ESPN app will offer two subscription tiers. The top-tier option, ESPN unlimited, will cost $29.99 per month and includes everything: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC, and more. It also folds in ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+, ACCNX, thousands of on-demand replays, and original content like 30 for 30. That’s around 47,000 live events every year. Still, thirty bucks a month isn’t exactly pocket change.

There’s also the lower-cost ESPN select plan at $11.99 per month, which is essentially the current ESPN+ experience. It gives you access to over 32,000 live events, exclusive studio content, and originals, but no access to the full ESPN cable lineup. But let’s be honest, almost no one will want the lesser “select” tier.

If you’re already using Disney+ or Hulu, ESPN is offering some pretty tempting bundles. The ESPN unlimited plan can be packaged with Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $35.99 a month or $44.99 if you want it all without ads. At launch, however, there will be a special bundle offer for $29.99/month for the first year. This is essentially giving you Disney+ and Hulu for free if you’re going for the top ESPN tier anyway. That’s the deal I’m personally watching most closely.

The new ESPN app is also getting a much-needed revamp. Whether you’re streaming on your phone or connected TV, the app will feature a more personalized experience, making it easier to jump between games, studio shows like SportsCenter and First Take, or explore ESPN’s library of on-demand content.

Existing ESPN+ subscribers will be transitioned automatically. If you’re subscribed to ESPN+ alone, you’ll now be on the ESPN select tier. If you’re already bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, you’ll stay bundled, just with the new ESPN structure.

There’s no question this is a big deal. ESPN is finally giving fans what they’ve wanted for years: full access without cable. But at $30 per month, it’s not exactly a cheap date. That price point may be tough for casual sports fans to justify unless they’re really committed to the full slate of live coverage and original programming.

