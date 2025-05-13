From fixing systems to driving strategy: The new CIO

There is no single path to becoming a successful Chief Information Officer (CIO), but these days, the best ones go beyond technology.

Modern CIOs are not just IT experts, they are strategic leaders shaping their company’s futures. Their role has evolved from managing systems and troubleshooting issues to driving strategy, innovation and leadership.

Organizations now expect CIOs to blend technical expertise with emotional intelligence, making them key decision-makers rather than just IT managers.

While IT leaders have always needed to understand business processes, organizations now require a deep understanding of technology to stay competitive. Today, CIOs are the transformation leaders responsible for aligning technological initiatives with business goals.

However, the best CIOs recognize that success isn’t just about technology -- it’s about people.

Empowering People: Leveraging Data and Generational Innovation

Tools like artificial intelligence (AI) or data platforms can be game-changers when integrated into a company’s operations. As AI becomes standard in daily operations, the challenge is to ensure insights are relevant and actionable, and not just adding to the noise.

Unlocking this value from AI starts with being able to freely and easily access that data. But for many organizations, data remains stuck -- unused, trapped in silos and inaccessible. The challenge is not only to create the technical infrastructure for seamless data flow, it’s also cultivating a culture that encourages knowledge sharing, and recognizes data’s strategic value.

To unlock AI’s full potential, businesses need to ensure they have a robust data management platform in place to access, store and analyze data. When companies stop treating data as an abstract asset and start seeing it as a competitive advantage, they can drive smarter decisions, and fuel innovation.

Another crucial factor is integrating younger generations – not only due to the growing skills shortage as Baby Boomers retire, but also because late Millennials and Generation Z bring fresh perspectives and new approaches to established processes.

Recognizing the potential of this dynamic and incorporating it into an overall strategy is essential. A strong leader fosters collaboration between experience, openness, and technological advancement.

Top 3 CIO Skills: Communication, Resilience and Flexibility

To successfully navigate the evolving demand of the modern business landscape, CIOs must have a blend of technical and leadership skills. As organizations rely on data and innovation the role of the CIO now means more than management, its strategic vision.

Outstanding communication skills are indispensable for CIOs. They need the ability to explain technical concepts clearly, but also make their vision tangible and inspire transformation across all business areas. It’s not just about clear language but engaging workers, and motivating them to change.

Crises serve as the ultimate stress test for CIOs. While preparation enhances resilience, the real challenge is making rapid decisions and keeping the team focused and operational. This means having access to real-time visibility and control over data wherever it may be residing. Plans are crucial, but adaptability is often the determining factor when circumstances shift unexpectedly.

In practice, this means creating space for strategic foresight. Routine tasks should be delegated or automated to ensure that innovation and development remain a priority. In fact, 86 percent of EMEA CIOs report that innovation is becoming an increasing focus.

CIOs who master this balance make a significant impact, both in times of stability and crisis. When challenges arise, the best CIOs set clear priorities, communicate transparently, and make quick decisions -- ensuring their teams stay resilient, and ready to respond calmly and efficiently to anything.

The Power of Openness and Willingness to Change

Mistakes are human and will happen. Taking mistakes as learning opportunities rather than punishing them is key to strengthening team trust, and fostering an innovation-friendly culture. A successful CIO is characterized by openness, both to feedback and to change.

In an ever-evolving field, CIOs need to lead by example, demonstrating adaptability and encouraging teams to explore new approaches. Building a culture of resistance to change can hinder both personal and corporate growth.

Data plays a crucial role in helping to foster a culture of innovation and reacting to change. With the right infrastructure in place, CIOs can harness data to identify trends and patterns, as well as measure the impacts of new initiatives. With this, organizations are equipped with the tools to experiment, measure and adapt which ensures continuous improvement.

As such, CIOs build strong foundations to encourage data-backed innovation throughout their organizations.

The CIO as an Architect of Change

Even the best leaders are not infallible. A lack of adaptability or an overly narrow focus on technical aspects are common pitfalls. Technology is undoubtedly crucial, but remembering how the human factor ties in is ultimately what makes the difference. Communication and empathy are not optional but essential, and CIOs losing touch with their teams is a major risk.

This is where the real opportunity lies: the CIO role is more than just a job; it is a chance to reshape entire organizations. Those who successfully bridge the gap between technology, strategy, and human leadership will shape their companies as key figures for years to come.

Developing a mature enterprise data strategy is key to helping organizations bridge this gap. Data fabrics, lakehouse and mesh should be seen as accelerators and blueprints for better understanding of data. This makes it available to CIOs, allowing them to manage the complexities of day-to-day challenges across different functions and ensure cohesion between technology and people.

Martin Schirmer is Group Vice President, NEMA, Cloudera