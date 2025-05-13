Plugable UD-7400PD dock supports up to five displays

Plugable is back with a new docking station, and this one is sort of unique. You see, the UD-7400PD supports up to five connected monitors at once -- four running at 4K resolution and a fifth capable of going all the way up to 8K!

Built on the new DisplayLink DL-7400 chipset from Synaptics, this dock also provides up to 140W of Power Delivery, which should be enough for most high-performance laptops. It’s compatible with both Windows and macOS, so it can fit into just about any office environment.

There are plenty of ports here too, including two HDMI, three USB-C DisplayLink-enabled outputs, a front-facing 10Gbps USB-C port with 30W charging, and dual USB-A ports.

You’ll also find 2.5Gb Ethernet, an audio jack, and support for 10Gbps data transfer on the rear USB-C ports. Plugable even included a Kensington lock slot for physical security.

The Plugable UD-7400PD is available now from Amazon here for $279.95. However, there’s a limited-time 20 percent discount for those looking to grab it early.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.