Finally a controller for women: PowerA releases floral Night Blossom for Xbox

Spring has sprung, and with it comes a new Xbox controller. PowerA has officially launched the Advantage Plus Wired Controller -- Night Blossom for Xbox Series X|S, and it’s clearly designed for the ladies. Covered in soft pinks and purples with floral accents, the controller looks more like a woman’s spring fashion accessory than a traditional piece of gaming hardware.

But make no mistake -- this isn’t just a pretty face. PowerA packed plenty of substance into this feminine shell. It includes the company’s Quick-Twist Thumbsticks, which let you change the stick height instantly. No tools, no swapping pieces -- just twist and choose between three height settings. It’s a clever feature, especially for the girls who switch playstyles between games.

The Night Blossom also ditches traditional wear-prone stick modules in favor of Hall Effect sensors. That means smoother movement and a longer lifespan, which could be a big deal for women who put in serious controller hours. Add in impulse triggers, dual rumble motors, and a pair of mappable buttons on the back, and you’re looking at a setup that’s far more capable than its soft exterior might suggest.

Comfort isn’t an afterthought either. The sculpted body, textured grips, and anti-friction rings are all about giving players control and endurance, especially during longer gaming sessions. Plus, you can fine-tune performance even more with the PowerA Gamer HQ app, which lets you adjust things like trigger response and rumble intensity.

There’s something refreshing about seeing a controller like this in a sea of black, red, and camo designs. Whether you’re into cozy games or hardcore shooters, it’s nice to have an option that doesn’t feel like it was built in a man cave.

The PowerA Advantage Plus Wired Controller in Night Blossom is out now for $42.99. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11, and you can grab one from Amazon here.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.