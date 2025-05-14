How network APIs are transforming telcos [Q&A]

As network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) unlock more advanced capabilities like Quality on Demand, Device Location, Number Verification, and SIM Swap, they will also support cutting-edge solutions like private 5G networks using network slicing, which grants enterprises greater autonomy and control over their wireless networks.

We spoke to Doug Makishima, advisor to the Mobile Ecosystem Forum, to discuss the impact of network APIs as well as how mobile network operators (MNOs) are moving from being 'data pipes' to adopting Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) models and what this means for the industry

BN: What is Network as a Service (NaaS) and why is it important?

DM: NaaS is a transformative opportunity for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). By leveraging existing network resources via telco APIs, NaaS has the potential to simultaneously provide more value to enterprises and subscribers, and increase monetization opportunities for MNOs. A win-win scenario that extends to end-users who benefit from a more secure and improved user experience.

This NaaS transformation allows MNOs to expose previously internal-only network functions through Application Programing Interfaces (APIs), thus empowering enterprises and developers to create innovative applications, improve security, and enhance user experiences.

NaaS APIs, or network APIs, unlock advanced capabilities like Quality on Demand, Device Location, Number Verification, and SIM Swap, which enable new services and improve existing ones. These network APIs also support cutting-edge solutions like private 5G networks using network slicing which grants enterprises greater autonomy and control over their wireless networks.

By leveraging NaaS, MNOs accelerate digital transformation for their partners while opening up significant new monetization opportunities. This approach fosters innovation across industries and applications, while providing more personalized and secure experiences for end-users.

BN: Is the commercialization of network APIs happening worldwide?

DM: It is certainly accelerating globally, driven by telecom operators and industry leaders through initiatives like a new API joint venture with Ericsson and twelve leading MNOs, and Bridge Alliance’s rollout of Telco edge compute and NaaS APIs across Asia. With deployments well underway, NaaS demonstrates how MNOs are reclaiming their role as service providers, driving value for enterprises, subscribers, and the broader digital ecosystem.

As global rollouts and collaborations demonstrate the practical and commercial viability of NaaS, MNOs are stepping beyond connectivity to become pivotal enablers in the digital ecosystem.

BN: Is there evidence of standardization coming in to unify advanced network capabilities across MNOs?

DM: As is the case with all new telco initiatives and services, standards are important to unify advanced network capabilities across all MNOs. Developers can therefore 'write once and run everywhere' allowing the rapid deployment of new apps and services in any region and on any operator network; just like they can with today's leading cloud hyperscalers. GSMA Open Gateway is an initiative that transforms telecommunications networks into standardized platforms exposed to developers, based on a framework of APIs designed to provide digital services like Device Status, Device Location, Number Verification, and Quality on Demand. The initiative is aimed at enabling developers to break into new markets while providing customers with new services and functionality. GSMA has partnered with the Linux Foundation CAMARA project to standardize and implement the Open Gateway APIs. CAMARA is an open source project within Linux Foundation to define, develop and test the APIs.

BN: Can you give us examples of the commercialization and rollout of network APIs?

DM: The commercialization and rollout of network APIs are rapidly gaining momentum, with global telecom operators and industry leaders accelerating adoption through innovative initiatives.

The Ericsson joint venture with major operators is helping to drive the standardization and unification of advanced network capabilities, enabling developers to deploy network APIs across multiple operators and regions. This effort aligns with other industry movements, such as Bridge Alliance's deployment of Telco edge compute and NaaS API capabilities across Asia, benefiting over 1 billion subscribers.

Orange -- leading MNO group that services Europe, Middle East and Africa -- is pushing forward its Telco API initiatives. According to Sylvain Morel (Network API Governance at Orange), Orange is actively collaborating with leading telecom operators to provide innovative services that go beyond basic connectivity. Orange has already made several Telco APIs in CAMARA format accessible to developers, embracing a new open ecosystem. These developments demonstrate the growing market momentum and potential for APIs to revolutionize the digital economy, unlocking new revenue opportunities and fueling innovation at scale.

BN: What role are APIs playing in enhancing security?

DM: Network APIs play a pivotal role in enhancing security by strengthening authentication processes and mitigating fraud for organizations. They enable robust device intelligence through features like device fingerprinting, which uniquely identifies users based on their device attributes, and behavior analysis, which tracks user interactions to flag anomalies. Location verification adds another layer of security by utilizing IP address geolocation and mobile network information to validate users' claimed locations. By monitoring network traffic patterns, APIs can detect anomalies and bot activity, ensuring real-time fraud prevention.

These new capabilities enabled by network APIs not only safeguard sensitive data but also protect users from cyber threats.

Additionally, network APIs facilitate multi-factor authentication (MFA) enhancing or replacing methods such as push notifications and SMS verification, providing extra layers of security against unauthorized access. They integrate seamlessly with fraud prevention platforms by offering data enrichment and enabling real-time decision-making, improving risk assessment accuracy. From detecting fraudulent activity through advanced traffic analysis to ensuring secure access through MFA, network APIs offer comprehensive solutions to bolster security and prevent cyberattacks.

Image credit: [email protected]/depositphotos.com