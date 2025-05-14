NordVPN finally gets a proper GUI on Linux

For years, NordVPN made Linux users live in the terminal. Sure, the command-line interface technically worked, but let’s not pretend it was ideal for everyone. Meanwhile, competitors like Surfshark and ExpressVPN had already given their Linux users full graphical interfaces. Now, NordVPN has finally caught up by launching its very own GUI for Linux.

So, what exactly does this mean? Well, instead of typing in commands, users can now click their way through connection options, settings, and even theme preferences like light or dark mode. This will arguably make using the service on Linux much easier.

No, folks, this new user interface isn’t a separate app. Actually, it’s a polished layer built on top of the same command-line foundation that NordVPN’s Linux tool has used for a long time. It keeps the same security and reliability but simply adds something Linux users have wanted for a while: ease of use.

Just like on Windows and macOS, the NordVPN GUI lets you quickly connect to servers, activate features, and monitor your connection in a clean, modern interface. And yes, those features include fan favorites like Dedicated IP, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, Kill Switch, and Threat Protection. In other words, the features are the same, only easier to access now.

That said, some advanced tools, like Meshnet, are still CLI-only for the time being. But at least now there’s a choice. And if you want to stick to the terminal, don’t worry, that option hasn’t gone away.

What’s worth pointing out here is how long this took. Surfshark and ExpressVPN both managed to bring GUIs to Linux before NordVPN did. Whether that delay was due to technical reasons or priorities, it made NordVPN feel behind the curve in terms of Linux user experience. With this release, NordVPN is finally giving Linux the same respect it gives other platforms.

Still, for those sticking with NordVPN or looking for a Linux-friendly VPN with a better interface, this update makes things far easier. And if you’ve been holding off on switching to Linux because of VPN headaches, that excuse just got a lot weaker.

Ready to install it? Simply enter the following command into terminal.