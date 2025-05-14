Stratoshark has been donated to the Wireshark Foundation to boost open source cloud security

Cloud security company Sysdig has announced the donation of Stratoshark, the company's open source cloud forensics tool, to the Wireshark Foundation.

This move is aimed at fostering innovation within the community, building in the open, and pushing security forward with advanced tools that better understand cloud-native environments.

Stratoshark -- developed by Wireshark founder Gerald Combs and Falco creator Loris Degioanni -- extends Wireshark's deep network visibility to the cloud by leveraging Falco's ecosystem. It combines Wireshark's powerful packet analysis with Falco's robust runtime security for fast troubleshooting, confident incident response, and cloud-native flexibility. Stratoshark equips users to analyze system calls and cloud logs with the same precision and granularity that Wireshark has offered for over 25 years.

"At Sysdig, we fundamentally believe that security should be a collaborative, transparent effort for defenders -- not an asymmetrical battle," says Loris Degioanni, Sysdig founder and CTO. "That belief was the foundation for Wireshark and Falco, and it's the guiding principle that led us to create Stratoshark. By donating Stratoshark to the Wireshark Foundation, we're ensuring that the community can continue to innovate, refine, and strengthen security together."

Since its formal launch in January 2025, Stratoshark has expanded its cloud system call analysis capabilities to include granular investigation of cloud logs. While Falco -- which is used by more than 60 percent of Fortune 500 businesses -- can detect and alert on real-time threats, Stratoshark offers a complementary, detailed event analysis, including the 'who, what, when, and where' of cloud activities.

There's been positive industry reaction to the move. Uli Heilmeier, cybersecurity architect at Krones, Stratoshark core developer, and Falco contributor says, "I've seen the power of open source security and community-driven development firsthand, especially when backed by organizations committed to building in the open. Stratoshark's donation to the Wireshark Foundation means that it can continue to evolve under the same transparent, collaborative model that has made Wireshark a generational powerhouse."

Chris Greer, network analyst and instructor at Packet Pioneer adds, "Stratoshark represents a huge leap for the community, bringing the same deep packet-level insights we've had for traditional networks into the cloud-native world. With this donation, I'm excited to see more contributors jump in and shape the future of open source cloud forensics."

You can find out more on the Wireshark Foundation site.

Image credit: Andreus/depositphotos.com