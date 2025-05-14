Stratoshark has been donated to the Wireshark Foundation to boost open source cloud security

No Comments

Cloud security company Sysdig has announced the donation of Stratoshark, the company's open source cloud forensics tool, to the Wireshark Foundation.

This move is aimed at fostering innovation within the community, building in the open, and pushing security forward with advanced tools that better understand cloud-native environments.

Stratoshark -- developed by Wireshark founder Gerald Combs and Falco creator Loris Degioanni -- extends Wireshark's deep network visibility to the cloud by leveraging Falco's ecosystem. It combines Wireshark's powerful packet analysis with Falco's robust runtime security for fast troubleshooting, confident incident response, and cloud-native flexibility. Stratoshark equips users to analyze system calls and cloud logs with the same precision and granularity that Wireshark has offered for over 25 years.

"At Sysdig, we fundamentally believe that security should be a collaborative, transparent effort for defenders -- not an asymmetrical battle," says Loris Degioanni, Sysdig founder and CTO. "That belief was the foundation for Wireshark and Falco, and it's the guiding principle that led us to create Stratoshark. By donating Stratoshark to the Wireshark Foundation, we're ensuring that the community can continue to innovate, refine, and strengthen security together."

Since its formal launch in January 2025, Stratoshark has expanded its cloud system call analysis capabilities to include granular investigation of cloud logs. While Falco -- which is used by more than 60 percent of Fortune 500 businesses -- can detect and alert on real-time threats, Stratoshark offers a complementary, detailed event analysis, including the 'who, what, when, and where' of cloud activities.

There's been positive industry reaction to the move. Uli Heilmeier, cybersecurity architect at Krones, Stratoshark core developer, and Falco contributor says, "I've seen the power of open source security and community-driven development firsthand, especially when backed by organizations committed to building in the open. Stratoshark's donation to the Wireshark Foundation means that it can continue to evolve under the same transparent, collaborative model that has made Wireshark a generational powerhouse."

Chris Greer, network analyst and instructor at Packet Pioneer adds, "Stratoshark represents a huge leap for the community, bringing the same deep packet-level insights we've had for traditional networks into the cloud-native world. With this donation, I'm excited to see more contributors jump in and shape the future of open source cloud forensics."

You can find out more on the Wireshark Foundation site.

Image credit: Andreus/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Stratoshark has been donated to the Wireshark Foundation to boost open source cloud security

AI leads to a new phishing threat every 42 seconds

Poor online experience leads to rise in 'digital rage'

UK government uses AI 'Humphrey' tool to review consultation responses

Mozilla wants to show you the future in Firefox Labs

Microsoft will support Office on Windows 10 until 2028 -- but not the operating system

How network APIs are transforming telcos [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

60 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

25 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

23 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.