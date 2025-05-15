GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights bring smart color to patios with Alexa and Google Assistant support

Just when you thought outdoor lighting couldn’t possibly get any more interesting, GE Lighting launches its Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights. These new string lights are officially on sale just in time for backyard weather. If you’ve been itching to upgrade your deck or garden, it might be worth a look.

Forget those boring bulbs you might remember from your last barbecue, folks. These café lights use a unique corkscrew filament to put out bold, saturated color. Each bulb can be customized individually using the Cync app, so you can get creative and mix up patterns, colors, or brightness for any event. There’s even a music-sync feature that lets the lights react to whatever is playing, whether you’re throwing a summer party or just winding down after a long day.

GE seems to have thought about durability too. These aren’t the kind of lights you have to take down at the first sign of bad weather. The IP65 weather rating means they should handle just about anything --rain, heat, cold, you name it.

Setup shouldn’t be a headache either. Built-in hooks help you string them along a fence or above a patio in minutes. If you have a big space, you’re not out of luck -- buy a few sets and stretch them out to cover up to 96 feet.

One of the biggest draws here is how these lights play with your smart home setup. You don’t have to dig for a remote or fumble for a switch. Control everything from your phone with the Cync app, or just use your voice with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Already invested in the Cync ecosystem? Dont worry, as these lights should fit right in with your other gear, so you can trigger whole-house scenes or routines with a tap.

The GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart Café Lights are live now on Amazon here. The 24ft version is going for $39.99 and the longer 48ft string will set you back $69.99. Considering the color options, weatherproof build, and all those smart features, these could be a solid way to make your outdoor space feel more like home.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.