Lenovo unveils new ThinkCentre AI desktops and ThinkVision monitors 

Lenovo is leaning hard into the AI trend, rolling out a fresh lineup of ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops alongside new ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors. With AI hype at full blast, it is no surprise Lenovo claims businesses everywhere are eager to embrace AI-powered gear.

According to Lenovo’s own survey with IDC, about half of IT decision makers believe AI-infused devices can ramp up productivity. Most companies are already exploring or planning to adopt these systems.

The latest ThinkCentre desktops come in several shapes and sizes. For traditional offices that still want serious power, the ThinkCentre M90t Gen 6 tower offers up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), support for fast DDR5 memory, and eight expansion slots. It is ready for future upgrades and serious workloads.

Lenovo is pitching these machines to businesses dealing with heavy tasks like AI model training, 3D design, and data crunching. These desktops mix CPU, NPU, and GPU horsepower, plus plenty of ports for flexibility.

If your workspace is tight, Lenovo also has a compact 1L version of the ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6. These tiny desktops are easy to hide behind a monitor or stow in a drawer but still pack enterprise-grade power.

The ThinkCentre M90q Gen 6, for example, features an Intel Core Ultra 9, support for up to four displays, and the option to add a discrete NPU for secure, on-device AI processing. Lenovo is clearly aiming this at industries like healthcare, retail, and finance, places that want small hardware but demand big performance.

For those who prefer an uncluttered setup, the all-in-one ThinkCentre models blend tidy design with solid power. The M90a Gen 6 AIO boasts up to 260 TOPS of AI performance. It has a 23.8-inch FHD anti-glare display with slim bezels, 99 percent sRGB color accuracy, and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Add EyeSafe and IP55 water and dust resistance, and Lenovo is chasing after healthcare, creative fields, and classrooms.

Lenovo’s new ThinkCentre desktops include its own AI tools. There is AI Now, an on-device assistant meant to boost productivity, and the AI Turbo Engine that manages resources automatically. Security is also a priority. Lenovo ThinkShield provides hardware and software protection, and the dTPM 2.0 chip encrypts passwords and files. Smart USB protection is handled at the BIOS level, and individual USB ports can be disabled to keep physical threats at bay.

On the display side, the ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors are all about visuals and connectivity. The lineup includes WQHD and UHD IPS displays with 99 percent sRGB and BT.709 color coverage for sharp and accurate images. Variable refresh rates up to 120Hz help save energy and smooth out the visuals.

These monitors pack a USB-C one-cable connection, fast charging up to 100W on some models, and built-in conferencing tools with a few AI-powered tricks for the remote workforce.

Sustainability also gets a nod. Lenovo says the ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors are made from 95 percent post-consumer recycled plastic and shipped in plastic-free packaging. The lineup boasts certifications like ENERGY STAR, TCO, and EPEAT Gold.

For IT departments, Lenovo Display Fleet Manager (LDFM) offers centralized remote control. IT staff can push out firmware updates and tweak settings across fleets of monitors, something Lenovo says can be done in about a minute.

Pricing and availability for the new ThinkCentre desktops and ThinkVision monitors have not been announced yet. But with AI everywhere and remote work still a reality, you can expect to see plenty of these popping up in homes and offices soon.