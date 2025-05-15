TP-Link Omada EAP772-Outdoor launches as first tri-band BE11000 Wi-Fi 7 access point for business

TP-Link’s Omada brand has launched the EAP772-Outdoor, its first tri-band six-stream BE11000 Wi-Fi 7 outdoor access point. With support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands and omnidirectional coverage up to 3,200 square feet, this device is built for businesses that need reliable wireless outdoors. Unlike dual-band options, the EAP772-Outdoor takes advantage of Wi-Fi 7’s new tricks like Multi-Link Operation, 4K-QAM, and 320MHz channels to hit total speeds as high as 11Gbps.

The 6GHz band on this device opens up much cleaner wireless airspace. That means fewer headaches from signal congestion, which can make all the difference in places like hotels, business parks, or large outdoor spaces with a lot of interference. Whether it’s 4K streaming, gaming, or real-time uploads, Omada wants you to have uninterrupted Wi-Fi under the sun or stars.

Omada’s EAP772-Outdoor isn’t just about speed or range. It’s built to survive. With an IP68 rating, the access point shrugs off dust, dirt, and even deep water immersion. The hardware is rated to handle extreme temperatures from -30°C to 70°C. Heavy rain or blazing heat shouldn’t phase it, and the rugged design keeps it safe in everything from farm fields to seaside resorts.

Hardware specs show Omada means business here. There’s a 2.5G PoE+ port for high-throughput demands and dual-polarized 2.4GHz antennas to cut through interference, especially in dense city areas. Wall or pole mounts give some flexibility in installation, so businesses can drop these wherever coverage is needed.

Omada is also building out a broad Wi-Fi 7 lineup. Alongside the new EAP772-Outdoor, there’s the ceiling-mounted EAP772 and EAP773 for indoor jobs, and a dual-band EAP723 as a budget pick. The EAP725-Wall is coming soon for a more discreet wall plate setup. With this range, Omada is aiming to cover every possible business Wi-Fi scenario, future-proofing connectivity as wireless demands keep growing.

The EAP772-Outdoor is listed at $249.99. The EAP723 is $89.99, the EAP772 costs $169.99, and the EAP773 comes in at $189.99. They should all be available here soon.

