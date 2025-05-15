Elon Musk’s xAI admits Grok AI was manipulated after South Africa genocide controversy

xAI is under fire after it revealed an employee tampered with Grok, its controversial AI bot on X, forcing it to make a statement about the South African genocide situation. According to xAI, the incident happened on May 14 at around 3:15 AM PST. An employee made an unauthorized change to Grok’s prompt, instructing it to deliver a predetermined answer on a sensitive political issue. This goes against the company’s stated values and policies.

The company admits the prompt change somehow skipped its normal code review process. xAI now says it’s tightening up its procedures. From now on, every Grok system prompt will be published publicly on GitHub. You can access them here. Anyone can look at them and even give feedback. xAI wants this transparency to help win back some trust in Grok as a so-called truth-seeking AI.

To prevent something like this from happening again, xAI says it will also add extra steps to its internal code review, making it harder for staff to sneak in changes without approval. On top of that, the company is putting together a 24/7 monitoring team. This group will be ready to react if Grok gives another questionable answer that the automatic systems miss.

This incident raises new doubts about whether users can trust AI chatbots -- especially ones that promise to be “uncensored.” Grok has already attracted plenty of criticism for its approach, and this episode is only going to fuel more debate about bias, transparency, and who’s really controlling the answers.

Even with xAI opening up its prompt files for all to see, the question remains -- can you really trust any AI platform when a single prompt change behind closed doors can shape what it says? The company wants to put its mistakes in the rearview mirror, but regaining trust after something like this won’t be easy.

What can we learn from this debacle? Well, folks, this is just more proof that human error and human motives can poison even the most advanced AI tools.

