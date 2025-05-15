YouTube is turning to AI to hit you with ads at the most annoying times

No Comments
YouTube logo blocks

Unless you can count yourself among those who have a premium subscription, using YouTube means having to endure ads. This is annoying, but it could be getting a whole lot worse.

And things are getting worse because of artificial intelligence. Google has announced Peak Points, a Gemini ai-powered feature that gives advertisers way to hit you with ads when you are most engaged with a video.

See also:

While it is easy to see why this approach would appeal to advertisers, and Google, the new ad feature is unlikely to be well-received by viewers. Google can charge a premium so advertisers can place ads at what has been deemed to be the point at which viewers are either most engaged or have been emotionally affected by what they have been watching.

As shared by CNBC, Google revealed Peak Points at its Upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday, but it seems that the focus has been very much on grabbing advertisers’ money and viewers’ eyes rather than creating a better ad experience.

To be hit with an ad when your attention has been keenly focused on what is happening in the video is unlikely to result in ad engagement. Similarly, if AI places ads immediately after an emotional segment of a video, a viewer is very unlikely to be thinking about making a purchase.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

YouTube is turning to AI to hit you with ads at the most annoying times

Chainguard launches malware-resistant dependencies for Python

HBO Max makes a surprise comeback

How high availability mitigates the risks of application downtime

NordVPN finally gets a proper GUI on Linux

Stratoshark has been donated to the Wireshark Foundation to boost open source cloud security

AI leads to a new phishing threat every 42 seconds

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

61 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

26 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

23 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.