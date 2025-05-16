Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-forty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Support for the consumer editions of Windows 10 ends in October 2025. While home users may extend support by one year by paying Microsoft, they will get three years of security updates for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10.

DiskCopy

DiskCopy is a free disk and partition cloning and copying software for Windows. Its main applications are the backing up of partitions or entire disks, and the migrating of data from one disk to another, e.g., to replace a slower older drive with a faster one.

IrfanView

IrfanView is a highly versatile image viewer for Windows with a long, long history. It supports numerous image formats and features, but each new version still adds something useful to the app. The latest release adds batch file multithreading, several new hotkeys, and several other new features.

Registry Finder

Registry Finder is a freeware for Windows to manage the Windows Registry. It supports local and remote Registrys and improves usability especially in regards to searching. One of its key features, apart from not blocking access while a search is ongoing, is the ability to search the results of previous searches.