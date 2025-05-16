WhatsApp unveils a new look

WhatsApp is in the process of rolling out a redesigned app for Windows users. The latest update to the beta version of the chat client sees the app echoing the design language used for WhatsApp Web, as well as some UI changes that will be familiar to macOS users.

One of the most notable changes to be seen in this refresh is the way in which channels are accessible. There are also changes in the Community section of the app, but the most welcome aspect of this latest update is the consistency which can now be enjoyed across platforms.

Channels have been available in the macOS versions of WhatsApp for a little while now, and it’s not clear why it took so long to bring the same to the Windows app, albeit only in beta for the time being.

There is now a dedicated tab for accessing Channels, as well as a channel directory that can be used for exploration and following. This is an area which is becoming increasingly important to WhatsApp, so it makes sense to finally bring channel browsing options to Windows users.

Communities have also been given greater prominence, now accessible from a sidebar section. As WABetaInfo notes, Windows users were previously forced to switch to their mobiles to see the latest announcements and group activities, so it’s good to see this finally all brought together.

You can download the WhatApp Beta app from the Microsoft Store here.

