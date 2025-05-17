Toss Windows 11 in the trash and give Debian Linux 12.11 a try

Debian just got a fresh update with version 12.11, the eleventh point release for “bookworm.” You might be thinking, “How many point releases can one operating system have?” But unlike Windows 11, which can feel like it’s constantly changing things nobody asked for, Debian just quietly gets the job done, one steady release at a time.

This update isn’t a brand-new version, so you don’t need to toss your old installer or start over. Nope, folks, just run your regular updates, and you’ll get the latest security patches and bug fixes. Only new installations will actually require the creation of new media. For that you can grab an ISO here.

SEE ALSO:

Debian 12.11 ships with Linux 6.1.137-1, and there’s a known glitch for folks on the amd64 architecture -- the “watchdog” and “w83977f_wdt” modules aren’t working at the moment. If you depend on hardware watchdogs to keep your server from wandering off like a toddler in a supermarket, you might want to skip the kernel upgrade or temporarily disable watchdog support. The Debian team is already working on a fix, so hang tight.

Other than that, it’s the usual collection of patched packages: bash, busybox, nginx, redis, and even graphics drivers like NVIDIA get some love. A handful of old packages were kicked to the curb -- pidgin-skype and viagee are now officially relics, mainly because their upstream services disappeared.

Debian 12.11 might sound like a minor update, but it’s another reminder why so many people are swapping Windows 11 for something a little more predictable. Debian doesn’t nag you, doesn’t send you on scavenger hunts for settings, and doesn’t demand a Microsoft account to use your own PC. With every .11 or .12, you get security, privacy, and a system that just works -- and that’s something Windows 11 still can’t reliably deliver nowadays.

If you want an OS that puts you in control and keeps out of your way, Debian 12.11 is the update to grab. Look, Debian’s got your back -- and its developers do not care what you do with your own computer.