OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock features triple 8K display support and 140W charging

If you have a cluttered desktop full of dongles and adapters, OWC might just have your next upgrade. You see, the company has announced its brand-new Thunderbolt 5 Dock, and it’s looking like a an awesome tool for both professionals and home users. For instance, it allows you to connect up to three 8K displays (or two 6K screens on a Mac).

The dock supports Thunderbolt 5, 4, and 3, as well as USB4 and USB-C. So whether you’re using newer gear or hanging on to older devices, it’s got you covered. And with up to 140W of power delivery, it can keep even demanding laptops charged.

The port selection doesn’t disappoint either. You’re getting 11 of them, including three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, two USB-A 10Gb/s, one USB-A 5Gb/s, 2.5Gb Ethernet, SD and microSD UHS-II card slots, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. It even supports Apple’s SuperDrive, which is rare these days. OWC also includes its Dock Ejector software to help protect your data when unplugging.

One really cool feature is how it turns USB-C tablets into full workstations. Plug in an iPad Pro and you’ve got what OWC calls a “ProStation,” complete with support for displays, drives, keyboards, and other peripherals. If you’re a mobile content creator, that could be a huge convenience.

The dock will sell for $329.99 and includes a certified Thunderbolt 5 cable and external power supply. It’s expected to ship in early July, and pre-ordering should open up soon. You can learn more from OWC’s website here.

