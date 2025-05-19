Docker introduces Hardened Images to boost supply chain security

No Comments

Security of the enterprise software supply chain isn't solved with buzz or branding. It is solved with trust, scale, and seamless integration into real developer workflows.

To meet everyday software supply chain challenges Docker is launching Docker Hardened Images (DHI), a curated catalog of security-hardened, enterprise-grade container images.

Available across multiple distros, including Alpine, Debian, and more, DHI is designed to support varied enterprise environments.

"The complexity of securing container dependencies shouldn't fall squarely on developers' shoulders," says Michael Donovan, vice president of product at Docker. "With Docker Hardened Images, we’re making it easier for teams to build with trusted and verified components that meet enterprise-grade security and compliance standards without adding friction to their workflow."

DHI offers platform engineers a scalable way to manage secure, compliant images with full control over policies and provenance. Developers can focus on shipping code, not chasing CVEs, with hardened, ready-to-run images integrated into Docker Hub. In addition security engineers get consistent, verifiable artifacts that align with organization-wide security standards and simplify audits.

For CISOs there's supply chain visibility and assurance that container dependencies meet compliance expectations out of the box.

Security is built in, DHI is designed for least privilege, running as non-root by default to reduce risk in production. It's also based on distroless principles that reduce attack surface and improve startup time, with up to 95 percent reduction in attack surface. It's compliance-ready too, with SBOMs, VEX, build provenance and more, all digitally signed for full transparency and provenance.

You can find out more on the Docker site.

Image credit: videoflow/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Docker introduces Hardened Images to boost supply chain security

Starburst platform updates boost enterprise AI initiatives

Why threat hunting is more vital than ever [Q&A]

Apple is giving macOS users a Magnifier app like iPhone and iPad in a massive accessibility drive

X uses ‘robustness update’ to improve its flawed Community Notes system

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock features triple 8K display support and 140W charging

Toss Windows 11 in the trash and give Debian Linux 12.11 a try

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

61 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

26 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

12 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.