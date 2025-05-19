Docker introduces Hardened Images to boost supply chain security

Security of the enterprise software supply chain isn't solved with buzz or branding. It is solved with trust, scale, and seamless integration into real developer workflows.

To meet everyday software supply chain challenges Docker is launching Docker Hardened Images (DHI), a curated catalog of security-hardened, enterprise-grade container images.

Available across multiple distros, including Alpine, Debian, and more, DHI is designed to support varied enterprise environments.

"The complexity of securing container dependencies shouldn't fall squarely on developers' shoulders," says Michael Donovan, vice president of product at Docker. "With Docker Hardened Images, we’re making it easier for teams to build with trusted and verified components that meet enterprise-grade security and compliance standards without adding friction to their workflow."

DHI offers platform engineers a scalable way to manage secure, compliant images with full control over policies and provenance. Developers can focus on shipping code, not chasing CVEs, with hardened, ready-to-run images integrated into Docker Hub. In addition security engineers get consistent, verifiable artifacts that align with organization-wide security standards and simplify audits.

For CISOs there's supply chain visibility and assurance that container dependencies meet compliance expectations out of the box.

Security is built in, DHI is designed for least privilege, running as non-root by default to reduce risk in production. It's also based on distroless principles that reduce attack surface and improve startup time, with up to 95 percent reduction in attack surface. It's compliance-ready too, with SBOMs, VEX, build provenance and more, all digitally signed for full transparency and provenance.

Image credit: videoflow/depositphotos.com