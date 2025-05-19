Microsoft open-sources WSL to give developers control over Linux on Windows

Well, it finally happened, folks. Microsoft has open-sourced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), giving developers full access to its code on GitHub! Yes, after nearly a decade of closed development and repeated requests from the community, the company has handed over the keys -- inviting coders to inspect, improve, and contribute to the very core of how Linux runs on Windows.

This isn’t some half-baked gesture, either. Microsoft has released the core WSL package (the components that power WSL 2) under an open source license. This includes command-line tools like wsl.exe, background services, init processes, networking daemons, and the Plan9-based file sharing system. You can now build WSL from source, fork it, or pitch in directly on GitHub.

Not every part of WSL is open, sadly. Legacy elements like the WSL 1 kernel driver and a few redirection tools tied to the Windows image are still closed. But make no mistake -- this is a meaningful change, especially for a company that once viewed Linux as a threat.

Microsoft’s journey with WSL started in 2016. Back then, WSL ran Linux binaries using a custom syscall translation layer. Over time, it evolved into WSL 2, using a full Linux kernel in a lightweight VM. By 2021, WSL became a standalone app in the Microsoft Store. That decision to decouple it from Windows updates helped WSL move faster, and likely paved the way for today’s open-source launch.

If you’ve ever wanted to improve Linux-on-Windows integration (or just peek under the hood) this is your chance. Head to wsl.dev or github.com/microsoft/WSL to get started.