MSI unveils new handhelds and laptops in massive Computex 2025 showcase

At Computex 2025, MSI definitely is not playing it safe. The company clearly came to Taipei ready to shake things up with fresh handheld gaming devices, artistic laptop designs, and a growing relationship with Mercedes-AMG. From lacquered laptops to performance-packed portables, MSI’s lineup is truly exciting.

The Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition might be the most striking device on display. It features real Japanese Yamanaka lacquer, crafted in partnership with OKADAYA, and uses the famous “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” artwork as a design centerpiece.

But this isn’t just about looks, folks. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor and includes Intel Arc 140V graphics. The display is a 13.3-inch OLED panel with a crisp 2880x1800 resolution, full DCI-P3 coverage, HDR True Black 500, and a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. At under 1kg, it’s incredibly light, and it’s packed with features like a 5MP IR webcam, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and a 75Whr battery.

Then there’s the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. This larger laptop also uses an Intel Core Ultra 9 chip but bumps the display up to a 16-inch UHD+ OLED with a 3840x2400 resolution. It includes Intel Arc graphics and support for dual Gen4 SSDs. Despite the high-res panel and hardware, it stays relatively slim, weighing just 1.5kg. The design cues from Mercedes-AMG are unmistakable, but under the hood, this machine is still all business.

The more gaming-focused option in this luxury duo is the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. It swaps in an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7. It comes with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and a 16-inch 2560x1600 OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and full DCI-P3 coverage. This one’s made for gamers and content creators who want power and flair. The laptop even includes a six-speaker Dynaudio system and a SteelSeries RGB keyboard. At 2.1kg, it’s heavier, but that’s expected for something this capable.

But MSI didn’t stop at laptops. Its Claw handheld gaming platform just got bigger… literally. The new Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip and includes 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory. Graphics are handled by Intel Arc 140V, and storage is generous with a 2TB NVMe SSD. The 8-inch touchscreen runs at 120Hz and hits 500 nits of brightness, all while staying under 800g. Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, microSD slot, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

If you prefer AMD, MSI now has something for you too. The new Claw A8 features the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor and AMD Radeon graphics. It ships with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x-8000 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The display is the same 8-inch FHD+ 120Hz panel with VRR support. It also includes USB4, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 6-cell 80Whr battery, all packed into a body that weighs just 765g. MSI is offering multiple color options and finishing styles to match different tastes.

MSI is looking ahead too. The company is previewing future designs based on Intel’s upcoming Panther Lake architecture. These next-gen laptops aim for thinner and lighter builds while keeping performance and battery life in check. The design concept, dubbed “Fluid Beyond Boundaries,” promises a minimalist aesthetic that doesn’t compromise on usability.

If you’re in Taipei, you can check everything out in person from May 20 to May 23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, 4th floor, Hall 1, Booth M0504. Whether you’re into handheld gaming, laptop luxury, or just love bleeding-edge tech, MSI’s showing has a bit of everything.