Starburst platform updates boost enterprise AI initiatives

Updates to the Starburst data platform for apps and AI are designed to accelerate enterprise AI initiatives and support the transition to a future-ready data architecture built on a data lakehouse.

At the heart of these changes are Starburst AI Workflows, a purpose-built suite of capabilities that speed AI experimentation to production for enterprises. AI Workflows provides a link between vector-native search, metadata-driven context, and robust governance, all on an open data lakehouse architecture.

There's also Starburst AI Agent, an out-of-the-box natural language interface for Starburst's data platform that can be built and deployed by data analysts and application-layer AI agents to bring faster insights to business stakeholders. Currently in private preview is a built-in conversational interface for governed natural language data product documentation and insight generation, in your secure Starburst environment.

"AI is raising the bar for enterprise data platforms, but most architectures aren't ready," says Justin Borgman, CEO and co-founder of Starburst. "At the end of the day, your AI is only as powerful as the data it can access. Starburst is removing the friction between data and AI by bringing distributed, hybrid data lakeside, enabling enterprise data teams to rapidly build AI, apps, agents, and analytics on a single, governed foundation."

Among other updates Starburst has also unveiled Starburst Data Catalog, a modern, enterprise-grade metastore solution purpose-built to replace Hive Metastore in Starburst Enterprise. There are new Iceberg-powered capabilities too, including Automated Table Maintenance, scheduled materialized view refreshes with Iceberg MV Automatic Refresh, and full support for Data Products on Iceberg.

"We're turning the data lakehouse into an enterprise-grade platform for AI agents and applications -- designed from the ground up to support air-gapped environments without compromising on flexibility. Whether deployed in a secure on-premise environment or cloud-enabled ecosystem, Starburst delivers federated, governed access, real-time context, and high performance query processing." said Matt Fuller, VP of AI/ML Products, Starburst. "We're not just accelerating AI innovation; we’re operationalizing it, securely and at scale."

Image credit: jamesteohart/depositphotos.com