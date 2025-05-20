Crucial unveils blazing fast T710 Gen5 SSD and massive 8TB X10 portable drive

Micron is making some serious noise at Computex 2025 with the launch of two new Crucial SSDs. The newly unveiled T710 Gen5 NVMe SSD and X10 Portable SSD offer the kind of speed and storage capacity that demanding users have been waiting for.

The T710 is an absolute beast. Crucial is claiming up to 14,900MB/s read speeds and 13,800MB/s write speeds, making it the fastest drive it’s ever released. Random performanceis off the charts, folks. We’re talking over 2 million IOPS. That kind of speed means faster game loading, snappier project rendering, and real-time responsiveness for complex tasks. There’s even an optional heatsink if you’re planning to push it hard.

Then there’s the X10. This portable USB-C SSD is built for anyone with huge files and no patience. It tops out at 2,100MB/s and goes all the way up to 8TB. That’s enough room to haul around everything from game libraries to video projects. It’s not just fast, but super tough, too. The X10 is water- and dust-resistant and can survive a nearly 10-foot drop. Despite all that, it still manages to look sharp with a beautiful matte blue finish.

Under the hood, the T710 runs on Silicon Motion’s SM2508 controller, while the X10 uses the SM2322. It’s all part of a tight partnership between Micron and Silicon Motion aimed at getting every bit of performance out of these new drives.

The Crucial X10 should be available imminently, although pricing has not yet been disclosed. The T710, meanwhile, is coming in July 2025.

