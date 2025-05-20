Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar brings Dolby Atmos and iconic design to home audio

Marshall has announced its first-ever TV soundbar, the Heston 120. Marshall says it’s engineered for both music and TV, refusing to settle for the usual compromise most soundbars offer. Dolby Atmos and DTS-X are both on board, with 11 drivers positioned to bounce sound around your space.

You’ll find plenty of modern features packed inside. HDMI eARC support is here, along with HDMI passthrough for extra flexibility. The Heston 120 also supports Wi-Fi connections via Google Cast, AirPlay, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. Bluetooth is on deck, too, and even old-school analog fans get RCA input support, so vintage music gear isn’t left out.

Marshall’s design style is on full display with tactile, amp-style knobs, wrapped leather, and a brushed metal panel. Even the fret, end caps, and drivers are repairable, so the Heston 120 isn’t destined for the landfill after a single mishap. That kind of design is getting rarer by the year, and it might appeal to people tired of disposable tech.

Sound customization is another big focus. Users can tweak bass and treble directly on the soundbar or use the new Marshall app, which even brings room calibration into the mix. Multiple sound modes are ready for music, movies, voice, or late-night viewing. You can program presets for quick access to favorite playlists or radio stations.

You can see full specifications below.

Technical Info – Heston 120
Dimensions [WxDxH]1100 x 145 x 76
Weight7040g
MaterialsPU leather, paper fret, metal, plastic
RepairabilityFret, end-caps, drivers, PCBAs
Wall MountYes, sold separately
ColorwaysBlack
Physical Controls3 x Pre-set buttons, Volume knob, Bass / Treble knob, Source selection knob, Sound mode toggle button
Power Amplifiers11 Class D Amplifiers – 2 x 50W, 9 x 30W
Total Audio Power Output150W (Peak)
Configuration5.1.2
Max Sound Pressure Level95dB
Frequency Range40Hz – 20kHz
Subwoofers2 x 2” x 5”
Mid-woofers2 x 3”
Tweeters2 x 0.8”
Full Range Drivers5 x 2”
Immersive Audio FormatsDolby Atmos, DTS-X
Audio CodecsSBC, LC3, AAC Mpeg4, ALAC, FLAC, LPCM, Ogg Vorbis, WMA, WMA9
Wireless InputsBluetooth, Wi-Fi
Bluetooth Version5.3 (5.1 Bluetooth classic)
Wi-Fi VersionWi-Fi 6
Wi-Fi Service IntegrationsAirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect
Wired InputsHDMI eARC, HDMI IN (Pass through), RCA Stereo, RCA Mono (Sub Out), USB-C, Ethernet
HDMI SpecHDMI 2.1 eARC, 4K 120Hz, Supports Dolby Vision, HDCP 1.4
USB SpecType-C, Charge out 5V, 0.5A
Ethernet Spec10 / 100 Mbit
Microphones2 pcs (used for Room Calibration)

Marshall says the Heston 120 is just the start. Smaller soundbars and a dedicated subwoofer are coming soon, but for now, it’s all about making a big entrance. Preorders open June 3rd at Marshall.com for $999.99, a price that puts it head-to-head with premium soundbars from Sonos, Bose, and Samsung.

