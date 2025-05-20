Microsoft launches Edit, its new open-source command line text editor

Microsoft Build is usually about cutting edge development, but sometimes there are nods to the past. And this is precisely what is happening with the company’s new text editor.

Named -- uninspiringly -- Edit, this text editor is not only open-source, but it is a command line tool. While clearly not something that will be of interest to the majority of Windows 11 users, it is something that has strong developer appeal.

The team behind Edit says that it was driven to develop the tool because of a perceived need for a default CLI text editor in 64-bit versions of Windows. Staying lightweight is the name of the game, and Edit is under 256KB.

You can open Edit by running edit in the command line or running edit <your-file-name>. With this, you will be able to edit files directly in the command line without context switching. Despite its simplicity, there is mouse support and the option to open multiple files at the same time -- switching is possible with Ctrl + P.

Microsoft also says of the Edit preview:

You can find and replace text with Ctrl + R or select Edit > Replace in the TUI menu. There is also Match Case and Regular Expression support as well.

Edit supports word wrapping. To use Word Wrap, you can use Alt + Z or select View > Word Wrap on the TUI menu.

Edit will first roll out to users who are signed up to the Windows Insider Program, and will eventually make its way to the release build of Windows 11. With the Insider rollout described as taking place over “the coming months”, and Edit itself described as being “still in an early stage”, it is likely to be a while before it becomes integrated into Windows 11.

That said, if you are keen to try it out right now, you can download Edit directly from GitHub.