Microsoft releases emergency patch for Windows 10 BitLocker recovery problems

No Comments
Hand holding Windows 10 logo

The release of the KB5058379 update for Windows 10 earlier this month resulted in frustration for many Windows 10 users. People with devices with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) enabled on 10th generation or later Intel vPro processors were hit with BitLocker recovery problems.

It took Microsoft a little while to acknowledge the issue, but now the company has issued an out-of-band patch in the form of the KB5061768 update.

See also:

Microsoft is not rolling out this update automatically, as it should only be installed on systems affected by the issue. As such it needs to be manually downloaded and installed from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

In the release notes for the patch, Microsoft says:

[OS Security (Known Issue)] Fixed: A known issue on devices with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) enabled on 10th generation or later Intel vPro processors. On these systems, installing the May 13, 2025, Windows security update (KB5058379) might cause the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process to terminate unexpectedly, triggering an Automatic Repair prompting for the BitLocker recovery key to continue.

If you have been plagued with BitLocker recovery issues, after installing the KB5058379 update, you can grab the KB5061768 update here.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Major changes are coming to the Microsoft Store -- including the ability to update Win32 apps

AI adoption accelerates security risks in hybrid cloud

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 power users and developers new Advanced Windows Settings

Crucial unveils blazing fast T710 Gen5 SSD and massive 8TB X10 portable drive

Microsoft releases emergency patch for Windows 10 BitLocker recovery problems

Microsoft launches Edit, its new open-source command line text editor

MSI unveils new handhelds and laptops in massive Computex 2025 showcase

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

61 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

26 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

15 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

13 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.