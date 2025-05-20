Microsoft releases emergency patch for Windows 10 BitLocker recovery problems

The release of the KB5058379 update for Windows 10 earlier this month resulted in frustration for many Windows 10 users. People with devices with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) enabled on 10th generation or later Intel vPro processors were hit with BitLocker recovery problems.

It took Microsoft a little while to acknowledge the issue, but now the company has issued an out-of-band patch in the form of the KB5061768 update.

Microsoft is not rolling out this update automatically, as it should only be installed on systems affected by the issue. As such it needs to be manually downloaded and installed from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

In the release notes for the patch, Microsoft says:

[OS Security (Known Issue)] Fixed: A known issue on devices with Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) enabled on 10th generation or later Intel vPro processors. On these systems, installing the May 13, 2025, Windows security update (KB5058379) might cause the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) process to terminate unexpectedly, triggering an Automatic Repair prompting for the BitLocker recovery key to continue.

If you have been plagued with BitLocker recovery issues, after installing the KB5058379 update, you can grab the KB5061768 update here.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos