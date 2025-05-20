TP-Link launches new Wi-Fi 7 gear for inside and outside your home

TP-Link has launched new Wi-Fi 7 gear designed for users who want stronger wireless both indoors and out. The networking company just pulled the curtain back on several new products, including what it claims is the world’s first outdoor Wi-Fi 7 mesh system built specifically for home use.

At the top of the pile is the Deco BE68. This 3-pack mesh system promises wireless speeds up to 14Gbps and can cover a massive 8,100 square feet. That’s a whole lot of bandwidth and range for families with tons of connected devices.

It supports ultrawide 320 MHz channels on the 6GHz band and includes Multi-Link Operation for smoother performance across multiple bands. There’s even a USB 3.0 port and a 10G port for those who prefer a wired connection.

If you want to bring Wi-Fi outside, TP-Link is now making that easier. The Deco BE65-Outdoor is built to survive the elements while delivering fast, stable wireless. It offers tri-band speeds up to 11Gbps and supports AFC, which means the 6GHz signal can travel farther. It has dual 2.5Gbps PoE+ ports and handles up to 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. Wrapped in an IP65-rated weatherproof shell, it’s ready for rain, snow, or blazing sun.

For folks who prefer a traditional router over a mesh system, the Archer BE600 could be the sweet spot. It offers 9.7Gbps of tri-band Wi-Fi 7, 10G wired speeds, a USB 3.0 port, and all the latest bells and whistles. It’s priced to appeal to anyone wanting serious power without going all-in on a multi-unit setup.

The Deco BE68 3-pack carries a $699.99 MSRP, but you can grab it now for $599.99 at Best Buy. The outdoor-ready Deco BE11000, also called BE65-Outdoor, sells for $299.99. The Archer BE600 tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router is priced at $249.99 and can be purchased now at Best Buy.