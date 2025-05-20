Yubico helps more enterprises go passwordless

Hardware authentication company Yubico is announcing the expanded availability of YubiKey as a Service to all countries in the European Union (EU). This allows organizations to be more agile and flexible in their adoption of phishing-resistant YubiKeys.

It's also announced the greater availability of YubiEnterprise Delivery across 117 new locations around the world. This makes it available 199 locations (175 countries and 24 territories) and more than doubles existing delivery coverage of YubiKeys to both office and remote users in a fast and turnkey way.

YubiKey as a Service provides enterprises with flexibility and simplifies the acquisition and fast roll out of phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA).

"Enterprises today are facing evolving cyber threats like artificial intelligence (AI)-driven phishing attacks," says Jeff Wallace, senior vice president of product at Yubico. "By expanding our global reach of YubiKey as a Service and YubiEnterprise Delivery to 175 countries, we're accelerating our ability to deliver and deploy device-bound passkey solutions that address the biggest threat facing businesses today from stolen login credentials. This expansion enables us to meet growing demand and accelerates adoption -- enabling faster, more affordable delivery of pre-configured YubiKeys to markets like the EU and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), where regulatory pressures for phishing-resistant authentication are intensifying."

As part of YubiKey as a Service, YubiEnterprise Delivery helps organizations get hardware keys into users' hands by providing IT teams with powerful capabilities to easily manage the delivery of hardware security keys to users, while accelerating the adoption of strong authentication.

Organizations also gain critical visibility into available inventory and consumption patterns of YubiKeys to ensure identification of any gaps in protection against phishing attacks.

You can find out more on the Yubico site.

Image credit: Sashkin7/depositphotos.com