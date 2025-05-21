Free open-source Woodpecker aims to make red-teaming more accessible

Runtime AI defense platform Operant AI is launching Woodpecker, an open-source, automated red teaming engine, that isn't for the birds but aims to make advanced security testing accessible to organizations of all sizes.

As organizations increasingly adopt complex cloud-native applications and AI technologies, security vulnerabilities have become more sophisticated and challenging to detect. Woodpecker is designed to help organizations proactively detect and address security vulnerabilities across AI systems, Kubernetes environments, and APIs.

Woodpecker can already simulate more than half of OWASP top 10 threats across APIs, Kubernetes, and LLMs, exceeding the threat simulation scope of leading commercial red teaming products. It enables security teams, developers, and DevOps professionals to proactively identify vulnerabilities and build more resilient applications, without the cost and complexity of traditional solutions.

"Security vulnerabilities don't discriminate based on an organization's size or resources, we believe red teaming should not be a privilege for a few, it should be a foundational practice for all," says Vrajesh Bhavasar, CEO and co-founder of Operant AI. "With Woodpecker, we're leveling the playing field by providing enterprise-grade red teaming capabilities in an open source solution that any organization can deploy. Security testing at this depth should be a universal right, not a privilege reserved for those with the largest security budgets."

Key features include flexible and extensible red teaming frameworks for K8s, APIs, and AI models/agents, along with enabling multi-layer threat simulation across runtime, APIs, and LLM integrations. It integrates seamlessly into existing security workflows and CI/CD pipelines allowing continuous testing at the pace of AI development.

Being open-source and free Woodpecker delivers the benefit of a powerful red teaming tool without licensing fees, fostering widespread adoption.

Operant's Woodpecker is now available as an open source project on GitHub.

Image credit: Mutan7/depositphotos.com